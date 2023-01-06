Canadian Solar Supplies 550MWh of Battery Storage to Pulse Clean Energy

Vertically integrated PV company Canadian Solar will supply 550MWh of battery storage equipment for developer Pulse Clean Energy’s UK projects. Marking one of the first major deployments for SolBank, a battery energy storage system (BESS) product launched by Canadian Solar subsidiary CSI Energy Storage in September of last year.

The deal also deepens an existing relationship between Canadian Solar and Pulse Clean Energy. The developer was formerly known as Green Frog Power before being acquired and rebranded by public sector institutional investor Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO).

As reported by Solar Power Portal in February last year, Pulse Clean Energy announced that it was targeting a development pipeline in excess of 1GW in the country purchasing nine diesel generation sites for repurposing into BESS projects.

Three months later, Pulse and Canadian Solar inked a 100MWh engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) deal for four battery projects, as well as a 10-year service agreement for the assets becoming Canadian Solar’s first entry into the UK’s growing BESS market.

The technology company has also agreed to perform commissioning services on the projects, as well as provide long-term warranties and performance guarantees.

SolBank containerized units have a capacity of up to 2.8MWh, using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, liquid cooling, and humidity control as well as an active balancing battery management system (BMS).

At the time of its launch, Canadian Solar said its annual production capacity for battery storage at its factory in Jiangsu, China, is presently at 2.5GWh, but is on track to produce 10GWh by 2030.