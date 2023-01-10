CCEP Fleet to be 100% Electric by 2026

Netherlands-based Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has announced its intention to convert their fleet of 300 company cars into electric vehicles by 2026. This move is part of CCEP’s wider sustainable initiatives, which have already seen their third-party logistics fleets transitioned to biofuel and the switch from gasoline forklifts at Dongen manufacturing site over to electrical ones.

With the ambition of reaching net-zero emissions by 2040, CCEP is taking multiple measures to reduce their carbon footprint. As part of its ‘This is Forward‘ sustainability action plan, in 2021 CCEP joined EV100 – a global initiative that connects companies dedicated to advancing the transition to electric vehicles. By 2030, they have committed themselves to switching all cars and vans either into ultra-low emission or electric vehicles where possible.

In late 2022, CCEP Belgium and Luxembourg declared the creation of a singularly vast fleet of electric trucks – in alliance with Renault Trucks. These vehicles will be used for local transportation and are estimated to save 75% CO2 emissions annually compared to diesel-powered trucks.

A report by EY analyzed the need for electric vehicle infrastructure in Europe as commitment to these fleets is growing. As of 2021, 120 companies across the globe have joined Climate Group’s EV100 initiative to switch their fleets over to electric vehicles by 2030; 66 European businesses are on board and that number has grown 15% since 2020.

As battery prices become more comparable to diesel, and with government incentives on the rise, it’s becoming easier for companies to make the switch to electric fleets. The Climate Group conducted a survey that revealed that 67% of businesses saw lack of charging infrastructure as the primary obstacle in transitioning their fleets. Despite this challenge, organizations are still making decisions that demonstrate commitment toward sustainable solutions.