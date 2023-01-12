Centrus Achieves B Corp Certification

Certified B Corporations are businesses that have been proven to achieve high standards of social, governance, and environmental performance through credible and transparent documentation. Centrus Corporate Finance Ltd (Centrus), a market leader in sustainability, real assets, and essential services has achieved B Corp certification after scoring 35.7 points over the accreditation pass mark, earning a total of 115.7 points in the impact assessment process, setting a benchmark for Financial Services.

George Roffey, chief sustainability officer at Centrus, said: “For us, B Corp certification has been a three-year journey packed with learning and sharing. We are incredibly proud to be certified and this certification shows that we are using our business as a force for good. As a B Corp in the financial services industry, we’re proud to be counted among businesses leading the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.”

Across the value chain, Centrus has incorporated sustainability into every operational aspect of its business. Their products and services contribute to the financial stability of other mission-driven businesses, and the industries they operate in directly impact the environment and society. Striving to play a lead role in adding circular credibility to the economy while aligning ESG initiatives with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

B Corporation

As of 2023, there are just under 6,000 Certified B Corporations around the world.

“B Corp Certification is holistic, not exclusively focused on a single social or environmental issue. And the process to achieve and maintain certification is rigorous and requires engaging teams and departments across your company. Taking company size and profile into account, verification involves documentation of your company’s business model and information about your operations, structure, and various work processes, as well as a review of potential public complaints and possible site visits. Recertification confirms these standards continue to be met on an ongoing basis.”