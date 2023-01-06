CEO Profile: George Sakellaris, Founder & CEO of Ameresco

George Sakellaris is the Founder, President, and CEO of Ameresco, a clean technology integrator that trades on the New York Stock Exchange. He also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Sakellaris holds a B.S.E.E. from the University of Maine – Orono, an M.B.A. and M.S.E.E. from Northeastern University. He received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Maine in May 2012 in recognition of his career contributions to the fields of energy efficiency and renewable energy.

George has remained steadfast in the energy sector for more than 30 years, striving to remove legal obstacles to the use of private funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The passion and influence of Mr. Sakellaris in advancing energy efficiency goes back to his work with the Electrical Power Research Institute (EPRI), where he pushed for the creation of demand-side management (DSM) programs that were extensively adopted throughout the nation. As a founding member of the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), George also fought for the development of this new industry while serving as its first president. He remains an active NAESCO member today.

At the beginning of his career, Mr. Sakellaris worked for the utility New England Electric System (NEES), where he accepted the challenge of establishing NEES Energy, a business that would promote energy efficiency and prevent the need to construct new power plants. Then, in 1991, Mr. Sakellaris bought the company known as NEES Energy and changed its name to NORESCO. Before selling NORESCO to Equitable Resources, a Fortune 500 energy business, in 1997, he had grown it into a market-leading independent energy services company. He continued to run NORESCO while also being named Senior Vice President of Equitable Resources, a Fortune 500 energy company.

Ameresco

A true pioneer in the energy section, Mr. Sakellaris founded Ameresco in April 2000. He aspired to build an entirely product-neutral and supplier-independent energy company with the skills, capabilities, and foresight to create independent energy solutions that went beyond conservation; one that addressed a customer’s entire energy stream, including supply and demand, energy efficiency, and renewable energy. In 2010, George took the company public and today leads a corporation, employing over 1,000. Ameresco continues to grow and thrive and currently supports more than 60 local offices throughout North America and the United Kingdom.

On January 11, Jessica Hunt, Co-President and Director of Marketing & Communications at E+E Leader will sit down with Mr. Sakellaris for a discussion on why today’s technology and market dynamics make us uniquely positioned for a turning point from a reliance on fossil fuels and how we can accelerate the transition to alternate energy sources. George will also provide insights into how organizations can achieve a net zero, sustainable future through a diversified approach of energy efficiency, renewable energy generation, battery energy storage systems, and microgrids. Register for this exclusive event today.

