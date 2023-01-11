Clean Energy Production Reached New Milestones in 2022

2022 was a momentous year for renewable energy production, with governments and companies worldwide investing heavily in projects such as large green hydrogen systems, hydropower dams, and tidal and wave power operations. In the past year, both public and private stakeholders have taken steps to invest in clean energy sources.

Wind energy is rapidly becoming one of the most significant renewable sources of energy. On December 30th 2022, the UK National Grid ESO reported a record-breaking amount of wind power being produced in just half an hour, with 20.918GW generated between 6 pm and 6:30 pm that day – equating to 61.4% of total electricity supply for the nation! This was even surpassing their own previous highest output from November 2nd, 2022 when they achieved 20.896GW in generation capability.

By the end of 2022, the United Kingdom had generated a staggering 74 terawatt hours (TWh) of wind energy. August 2020 marked a huge milestone by surpassing 25.5 GW worth of installed capacity that came via both onshore and offshore wind farms – an increase from 10.5 GW just two years before in 2017. With 129GW currently up for grabs with 93.3GW coming from sea-based sources, it’s no surprise why wind power has become so significant across Britain.

Renewable Energy Success in Germany

In 2022, Germany set a new record for renewable energy production. The country generated nearly 35 percent of its electricity from green sources, prompting many to ask what factors are behind this impressive figure. Solar power has been the primary driver of this record-breaking output, accounting for more than 20% of Germany’s electricity generation in 2022. This increase is due in part to favorable weather conditions that boosted solar production and increased efficiency on existing solar farms. Additionally, the German government has invested heavily in solar projects over the last decade, resulting in more photovoltaic capacity being added each year. To date, more than 40 gigawatts (GW) have been installed across the country—enough to power ten million homes—and progress is being made toward meeting the 2030 target of 65 GW.

Wind power has also played a major role in driving up renewable energy output in Germany. The country now has an installed wind capacity of around 58 GW and produces roughly 18% of its electricity through wind sources every year. However, it is important not to overlook other forms of clean energy such as hydropower and biomass which have also contributed significantly to overall output levels.

Germany looks poised to continue its leadership role when it comes to renewable energy production in the years ahead. To reach its ambitious 2030 targets, however, additional investment will be needed across all sectors including solar, wind, hydropower, and biomass energies. Furthermore, further advances must be made in terms of storage technology so that excess energy produced can be efficiently stored for later use when demand is high. If these goals can be achieved then Germany could become a global leader for renewable power usage by 2030—a feat that would have profound effects on both our environment and economy alike.

China

By 2022, China was predicted to set new standards in both fossil fuel and renewable energy production due to generous government funding for its sustainable energies. During the first ten months of that year, solar power for electricity generation had escalated by 30% from 2021 figures while wind’s contribution surged by 25%.

In the first half of 2022, the global electricity demand rose by 3%, and renewable energy accounted for the increased expansion. Wind and solar supplied 77% of it, with hydrogen providing everything else. Specifically in China, wind and solar provided 92%; In America – 81%; India – 23%.