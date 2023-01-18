CSE Releases Annual ESG Research Findings

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) has published its sixth annual research project that analyzes the current trends in ESG ratings and reporting. This comprehensive study focuses on highlighting current best practices adopted by companies that allow them to employ sustainability measures more efficiently. The study, Research in ESG Ratings and Reporting Trends, encompasses data from more than 310 North American Fortune 500 firms from 31 industries that had high profitability in the previous years.

The research conducted by CSE identified the Top 25 ESG Performing Companies and the Top 10 per Sector. CSE also looked at common success strategies, such as the most widely used ESG Standards and goal-setting measurements.

Companies worldwide are increasingly embracing ESG Standards to demonstrate their commitment and dedication toward sustainable practices. 44% of organizations consider the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the gold standard for measuring progress, while 74%, take into account SASB‘s criteria when evaluating operations. Additionally, 64% utilize TCFD in order to provide more transparency with respect to investor reporting metrics related to climate change risk assessment. Overall, transparency of ESG Data is a key driver of Corporate Financial and Non-Financial Improvement

Top 25

The top 25 companies with the highest score in 2021 (2020-2021 financials) are characterized by:

Averaging high consolidated ESG ratings (MSCI, CDP, Sustainalytics, and S&P Global)

Use of ESG-related standards (GRI, SASB, TCFD) and incorporation of stakeholder concerns and preferences into their strategies and reports

Comprehensive ESG reporting, as well as a commitment to ambitious medium and long-term quantitative goals.

Highlights and Additional Data

86% have published an accessible, independent Sustainability (ESG) report.

Only 30% utilized a third-party verification system

Less than 30% had committed to decarbonization and almost 50% set net-zero goals.

Leading and Lagging Sectors Profiled in the Study

The “Beverage & Food Consumer Products,” “Real Estate,” and “Insurance: Life & Health (Mutual, Stock)” sectors are at the top when it comes to the potential for ESG integration. The industries that are trailing include Diversified Financials, Food Production, Insurance (Property & Casual), Metals, and Petroleum Refining/Energy.