Electra Battery Materials Releases Its First Sustainability Report

Electra Battery Materials Corporation has released its inaugural Sustainability Report outlining the Company’s progress on environmental, social, and governance matters in 2022, as well as its commitments to sustainable, low-carbon production of battery-grade materials at its refinery complex north of Toronto.

Highlights of Electra’s ESG Progress in 2022 include:

Developed an ESG Framework outlining the Company’s priorities and commitments, including pledging to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Signed a benefits agreement with the Métis Nation of Ontario.

With the launch of its 2022 Sustainability Report, Electra set the foundation for the Company’s ESG disclosures, including greenhouse emissions, water stewardship, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, and social performance.

Among the significant projects Electra started in 2022 included the opening of a demonstration plant intended to recover and recycle high-value lithium-ion battery components, such as nickel, cobalt, lithium, copper, and graphite, at its refinery complex north of Toronto and the finalization of its first commercial transaction in the EV supply chain.

