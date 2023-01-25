Environmental Solutions Provider Atlas Awarded $21 Million Contract Extension

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider announced that it has been awarded a three-year, $21 million contract extension to provide Construction Materials Testing (CMT) on the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. The extension will allow Atlas to continue testing high-strength concrete and other materials to ensure compliance and safety with all Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) standards.

Under the contract with Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC, which manages the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, Atlas is designated as the Independent Testing Agency ensuring that concrete materials used at the site meet proper standards.

“We are honored to build on our 20+ years of experience across a variety of projects at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This contract extension allows us to continue our work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory at INL to ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality assets for U.S Government agencies including the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “This project highlights Atlas’ ability to provide highly technical quality assurance solutions on projects related to the Nation’s most critical infrastructure assets.”

The Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project supports the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program’s mission by processing and packaging spent nuclear fuel for storage after removal from the US Navy’s submarine and aircraft carrier fleet. This project will replace aging infrastructure with new technology, enabling increased safety margins and reduced overall costs associated with processing nuclear fuel.