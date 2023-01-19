EU Bans Exports of Plastic Waste to Non-OECD Countries

The European Parliament is in support of a new law that would ban exports of plastic waste to non-OECD countries, and phase out the export of plastic waste to OECD countries within 4 years. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organization that works to build better policies and shape policies that foster prosperity, equality, opportunity, and well-being for all.

The EU anticipates positive changes in circularity, resource efficiency, and zero pollution goals as a result of this new law.

The proposal argues for the prohibition of shipments within the EU of all wastes destined for disposal, except if authorized in what it describes as “limited and well-justified cases”.

According to the adopted text, the Commission would develop uniform criteria for the classification of waste with the aim of ensuring that the rules are not circumvented by clearly distinguishing, for example, between used goods and waste. The new rules would include digitizing the exchange of information and documents within the internal market improving data reporting, analysis, and transparency.

EU exports of “non-hazardous waste” for recovery would be allowed only to those non-OECD countries that give their consent and demonstrate the ability to treat this waste sustainably. The Commission’s leadership will provide yearly updates of countries on the list.

The Commission will also monitor waste exports to OECD countries more closely with the aim of ensuring that they manage waste in an environmentally sound manner so as to not adversely affect the management of domestic waste in that country.

Other measures proposed in the adopted report include implementing the requirements to demonstrate that shipped waste is managed in an environmentally sound manner. Facilitating an open dialogue partnership with the waste sector to discuss climate change as well as the Commission’s annual reports.

This announcement follows the recent news regarding proposed revisions to the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive that includes:

Introduction of new targets aimed at reducing packaging waste

Implementing reuse systems

Boosting the use of recycled material across all packaging sectors

In 2020, EU exports of waste to non-EU countries reportedly reached 32.7 million tonnes, representing about 16% of global trade in waste. In addition, it is believed that around 67 million tonnes of waste are shipped between EU countries every year.