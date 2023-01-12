Finavia Releases Emissions Reduction Program

Finavia’s cutting-edge “Towards Sustainable Air Travel” initiative aims to reduce all airport emissions to 98% net zero by 2025, creating a more sustainable future for air travel.

“Finavia’s operations at all its airports have been carbon neutral since 2019. We have taken practical measures and we have been able to reduce carbon emissions by 64% compared to ten years ago. Next, we aim for our airports to have net zero emissions,” says Mikko Viinikainen, Finavia’s Vice President, Sustainability & Environment.

The goal is to achieve as close to net zero emissions by next year at four Lapland airports: Rovaniemi, Kittilä, Ivalo, and Kuusamo. Helsinki Airport will follow in 2024. By 2025, Finavia anticipates it will reduce carbon emissions as low as is technologically and financially feasible at all airport locations.

Airport Carbon Accreditation

Finavia has been using 100% wind and solar energy for several years and airport maintenance vehicles are fueled with renewable diesel. At the core, Finavia recognizes how its ESG and sustainability initiatives impact activities on people, the environment, and society as a whole. Their responsibility as a global company center on safety, security, sustainable growth, and Finland’s connectivity.

To achieve net zero, the company is transitioning to the usage of renewable motor fuel oil in machines. Currently, renewable energy is used to heat approximately half of the airports, but the objective going forward is to solely rely on renewable sources for heat production. Finavia is involved in projects that capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to offset the excess carbon emissions. These include initiatives such as planting trees in locations where none previously existed.

As part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation application process, Finavia has supplied its carbon footprint, carbon management, and stakeholder plans for independent third-party verification.

“We aim to promote the social, financial, and environmental responsibility of our business operations. In addition, we want to be involved in boosting the responsibility of the entire air traffic value chain,” says Mikko Viinikainen.

Sustainable Air Travel

On.Energy recently installed battery storage systems at several airports in Latin America to help them improve energy reliability and cut carbon emissions. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by increasing energy efficiency through transitioning to all-electric building systems, adding energy retrofits, and using proactive maintenance as part of its 2035 sustainable management plan. The major airlines and airports are incorporating ESG strategies to create long-term value for their stakeholders. The goals focus on integrating sustainability into all aspects of airport planning, design, and operations.