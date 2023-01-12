Gamesa Electric Experiences 182% Increase in Solar Orders

With a banner year closing for 2022 in their solar and storage inverter business, Gamesa Electric experienced a 182% increase in megawatts signed compared to the contracted capacity for 2021. The USA, Europe, and Latin America are the top regions utilizing Gamesa Electric’s new Proteus inverter.

Gamesa Electric is a world leader in the design and manufacture of electrical equipment, with extensive experience in photovoltaic, hydroelectric, marine propulsion, wind energy, and energy storage applications, among others.

Enrique de la Cruz, Solar & Storage Sales Director for Gamesa Electric shared that “We have entered new markets such as Bosnia-Herzegovina, Denmark, and Switzerland and we are pleased to collaborate with large customers such as Siemens AG . . .” and “We have seen a strong demand for our product in markets such as the USA and Spain, which have favorable regulation and certainly value the technological advantages of the product and its impact on reducing LCOE.”

Managing Director of Gamesa Electric, Juan Barandiaran said “We are delighted with the strong demand for our products and services this year. It is proof of the hard work and dedication of our team and encourages us to continue to innovate and offer our customers top-quality products such as the Proteus inverter.”

Notable contracts for 2022 included a gigawatt-scale strategic cooperation agreement with Siemens AG, as well as 420+ MW in projects in the USA, Herzegovina, Colombia, and Australia.

With strong demand and growth into new markets, Gamesa Electric is set for a strong global expansion in green hydrogen installations in addition to solar and storage. It is predicted that the green hydrogen market will increase to 5.7 million tons by 2030.