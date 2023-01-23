Germany is the Latest Country to Join the Hydrogen Pipeline Project

Germany will join the Mediterranean hydrogen pipeline project (H2Med), which aims to build a network of fast-charging stations along major transport routes in Europe. The announcement was made during the Franco-German declaration on Sunday’s 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty and is expected to help create a hydrogen supply chain across the continent and drive down the cost of producing green energy.

H2Med will connect Portugal and Spain with France and now, Germany to supply about 10% of the European Union’s hydrogen demand by 2030. The Spanish government estimates H2Med will be able to deliver roughly two million metric tons of green hydrogen annually, which is made from water via electrolysis in a process using renewable energy. The pipeline linking the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona to France’s Marseille is part of a broader effort by Europe to reduce dependence on Russian energy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and help will Europe’s transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz & French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron said after hosting Scholz in Paris, “We started to talk about a strategy for what we want to do on an energy point of view.”

Scholz noted, “We want hydrogen to be available in large quantities and at affordable prices as the gas of the future.” and added, “This is a technological advance that we can only achieve together. And we have also agreed closely that we want to achieve this together.”