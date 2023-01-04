Golder Associates Rebranding as WSP

WSP, a major engineering, environment, and professional services company, has completed the rebranding of Golder Associates to WSP.

As of January 3, Golder will be identified solely under the WSP brand.

“Adopting a single brand completes the unification of Golder with WSP, leveraging the environmental leader’s stellar reputation and impactful history to strengthen WSP’s position in the environment marketplace,” said Lou Cornell, WSP USA president and CEO. “Our growth will accelerate as we build upon the significant joint project awards and collaborations that we have already achieved together across all business lines within WSP.”

WSP purchased Golder on April 7, 2021, an international consulting company with 7,000 employees worldwide and 60 years of expertise in delivering earth sciences and environmental consulting services. The collaboration between the two organizations has enabled WSP to provide broader solutions to clients such as project management/construction management, process design, and strategies for environmental, social, and governance goals, in addition to full project lifecycle solutions for mining, industrial, and technology sector clients.

Together, the combined organization also has expanded its offering to oil and gas and power sector clients, including the full suite of engineering pipeline and transmission system design services. The integration has strengthened the firm’s ability to help energy clients meet their net-zero emission goals, bringing full-service capabilities from environmental permitting through construction management and oversight and site restoration/redevelopment.

Since acquiring Golder Associates, WSP has been able to take advantage of increasing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) trends and achieve exceptional strategic growth to fulfill the rising need for environmental services and sustainably sound infrastructure development.

“The acquisition of Golder kicked off tremendous growth for our E&E business globally,” Cornell said. “Taken together with our recent acquisition of the Earth and Infrastructure business of John Wood Group plc, and previous acquisitions in the environmental sector, we have grown to 5,500 E&E staff in the U.S. since 2019, creating nationwide leadership and scale. The rebrand of Golder is an exciting next step in the creation of our industry-leading environmental practice.”

Golder-WSP projects over the past year have included the design and maintenance of a solar habitat in western Michigan, technology research and development to eliminate per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, and innovations in super-oxygenated water to solve for contaminated groundwater remediation.