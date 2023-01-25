Honda Works to Accelerate Electrification

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023, as it further solidifies the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. Specifically, Honda will strive to further accelerate its electrification business and create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services.

Key changes include the creation of Electrification Business Development Operations for the company.

With the new Electrification Business Development Operations, Honda will be able to accelerate its electrification business and further strengthen global competitiveness. As an example, the operation will be responsible for promoting the development of BEV products while also coordinating activities related to environmental technology and CO2 reduction between Honda’s Automobile and Motorcycle/Power Products businesses.

Honda also recently announced a goal to make battery and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040, progressing from sales of 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2035.

Later this year, Honda will launch a series of new EV models that adopt ‘e:Architecture’, a new EV platform led by Honda. Honda is jointly developing two large-sized EV models using GM’s Ultium batteries and is planning to introduce these SUVs to the North American market as model year 2024 vehicles, one from Honda and the other from the Acura.

Due to regional differences such as the level of customer acceptance, the readiness of infrastructure, and the availability of renewable energy, it is difficult to adopt a singular approach to the popularization of electrified vehicles globally.