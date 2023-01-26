HVAC Solution from Brainbox AI

BrainBox AI, a company dealing in autonomous artificial intelligence for commercial real estate, has announced an expansion of its product offering, dedicated to multi-site retail portfolios. With in-store retail nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, retailers are looking for solutions to reduce energy costs and emissions, while still optimizing customer and employee comfort. BrainBox AI addresses the needs of retailers by offering a solution that can meet or exceed a company’s sustainability targets.

“Retail supply chains are responsible for 25% of global GHG emissions, according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Our product offering enables retailers to quickly and efficiently reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint so that they can become part of the climate change solution,” said Sam Ramadori, Chief Executive Officer, BrainBox AI.

This new offering for multi-site retailers can be connected to an existing building management system or via wireless cloud-connected AI-enabled thermostat upgrades.

As of today, a number of retailers have already signed up to experience the benefits of BrainBox AI’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. Sleep Country, Canada’s leading specialty sleep retailer, installed BrainBox AI across 214 stores, representing 1.1 million square feet of retail space across Canada. The technology has also been deployed in hundreds of other multi-site real estate locations including grocers, discount retailers, big box stores, medical clinics, sporting goods stores, and more. To date, BrainBox AI has helped its multi-site retail clients decrease their HVAC electricity spending by 26% and gas spending by 34%, enabling an average 28% reduction in emissions from their buildings.

Additionally, retailers will experience up to a 15% reduction in maintenance costs, up to a 50% extension of equipment service life, and a 60% improvement in comfort level for customers and associates.

Over the past few years, the real estate sector has shown tangible improvements in ESG initiatives and performance, according to the 2017 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. In 2017, the sector reduced water consumption by 0.5%, diverted 52.9% of landfill waste, and reduced carbon emissions by 2.2%. The sector also reduced energy consumption by 1.1%, according to the assessment.