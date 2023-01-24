Legence Expands Sustainable Firms

Legence, a Blackstone company, and the first Energy Transition Accelerator™ announced three key acquisitions in the Western United States to provide localized expertise in decarbonizing the built environment.

These acquisitions include Shadpour Consulting Engineers Inc (SC Engineers), a California-based MEP engineering firm focused on mission-critical customers, Trinity Process Solutions Inc (Trinity), a design-build mechanical contracting firm in Los Angeles that specializes in high purity process piping, and KLOK Group, a full-service MEP engineering solutions provider in Colorado.

This move provides access to Legence’s ecosystem of engineering and implementation expertise. Furthermore, the acquisitions put Legence in a position to deliver on its commitment to making the built environment healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable as building owners navigate decarbonization.

The new partnerships reflect the growing need for high-level sustainability consulting, MEP design, and construction execution services across a range of industries.

Colorado-based KLOK Group’s merger with CMTA, a Legence company, supplements the company’s presence in this burgeoning sustainability market and further cement its ability to value-stack incentives and improve investment returns for building owners. A combination of local policies and federal incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act have positioned states, such as Colorado to help increase decarbonization in the built environment.

To date, clients have trusted the Legence portfolio to deliver ESG programs for more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management, and design over 10 million square feet of net-zero construction. The new partnerships with SC Engineers, Trinity, and KLOK Group provide deep and localized industry expertise throughout the Western US and will play a pivotal role in Legence’s ability to provide a broad spectrum of best-in-class sustainability consulting and design services for clients and partners.