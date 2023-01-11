Lithium-Ion Batteries Receive Upgrade from Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are exploring new materials in battery building to find solutions for lithium-ion batteries. For example, Sulfur is a substance that is abundant, inexpensive, and capable of storing more energy than standard ion-based batteries.

In a new study, researchers advanced sulfur-based battery research by creating a layer within the battery that adds energy storage capacity while nearly eliminating a traditional problem with sulfur batteries that caused corrosion.

A new battery design pairs a sulfur-containing positive electrode (cathode) with a lithium metal negative electrode (anode). In between those components is the electrolyte, the substance that allows ions to pass between the two ends of the battery.

Early lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries did not perform well because sulfur species (polysulfides) dissolved into the electrolyte, causing corrosion. This polysulfide shuttling effect negatively impacts battery life and lowers the number of times the battery can be recharged.

In order to prevent this polysulfide shuttling, previous researchers tried placing a redox-inactive interlayer between the cathode and anode. This protective interlayer is heavy and dense, reducing energy storage capacity per unit weight for the battery. It also does not adequately reduce shuttling. This has proved a major barrier to the commercialization of Li-S batteries.

To address this, researchers developed and tested a porous sulfur-containing interlayer. Tests in the laboratory showed initial capacity about three times higher in Li-S cells with this active, as opposed to inactive, interlayer. The cells with the active interlayer maintained high capacity over 700 charge-discharge cycles.

The data confirmed that a redox-active interlayer can reduce shuttling, reduce detrimental reactions within the battery and increase the battery’s capacity to hold more charge and last for more cycles.