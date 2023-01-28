Matterport Releases Inaugural ESG Report Built on Company Values

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world, released its first ESG report which demonstrates how the company is working towards developing technologies that are environmentally sustainable and support equitable outcomes. The report is based on 2021 data and provides a benchmark to establish company-wide ESG goals and commitments.

“Although this is Matterport’s first-ever environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, it articulates the very values by which our company lives. With its publication and the ongoing evolution of our ESG strategy, we commit to keeping these values front and center in our business and using them to do better” -RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO.

The findings confirm that Matterport’s digital twin solution is highly effective at helping clients achieve their sustainability goals. The revolutionary technology allows for the creation of high-precision, immersive 3D digital twins of physical spaces and locations, enabling people globally to work smarter and more sustainably by reducing the need for business travel and easing the strain on the environment.

Highlights & Insights

The bulk of Matterport’s carbon footprint (99%) was due to Scope 3 emissions embedded in their supply chain.

In 2021 the company’s Digital Twins solution helped customers prevent an estimated 339,570 metric tons of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere globally through reduced business travel – equivalent to the emissions of over 80,000 passenger cars driven for one year.

Comprehensive health, dental, and vision plans, covering 100% of employee premiums and 90% of family premiums.

Moving Forward

Supply Chain – Reassment of the full value chain, from the sourcing of raw materials to the repurposing or recycling of products at their end-of-life stage. Utilizing suppliers that collect and disclose emissions data. Eliminating the need for much of the trans-Pacific transportation (mainly air freight) from suppliers to their California headquarters which was responsible for roughly 5% of the total GHG emissions in 2021.

Reassment of the full value chain, from the sourcing of raw materials to the repurposing or recycling of products at their end-of-life stage. Utilizing suppliers that collect and disclose emissions data. Eliminating the need for much of the trans-Pacific transportation (mainly air freight) from suppliers to their California headquarters which was responsible for roughly 5% of the total GHG emissions in 2021. DEI – The Launch of EMERGE (Elevating Matterpeeps’ Empowerment, Retention, Growth, and Excellence) where employees learn from internal and external leaders in programs focused on mentorship, choosing the right allies, elevating executive presence, and demonstrating achievements effectively. To measure the program’s progress, Matterport has developed a diversity and inclusion dashboard to track training and promotions, ensuring a fair and equitable workplace.

Earlier this month, Fastenal Company released its inaugural ESG report as well which includes a plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.