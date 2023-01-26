Meet the Honorees: Anita Jeerage, Director of Sustainability, Unico

The Environment+Energy Leader Honoree program is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break the trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the Honorees… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

For the past two years, Anita Jeerage has served as the Director of Sustainable Real Estate for Unico Properties, a private real estate investor, developer, and operator across six emerging markets throughout the United States. Anita leads the Sustainability department, which supports property management, engineering, and development teams in implementing high-performance building strategies related to energy and water efficiency, waste management, low-carbon transportation, and indoor air quality. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and received her graduate degree from the University of Southern California in Building Science. Further, she is LEED AP BD+C WELL AP Certified.

Take us through a typical workday. What are a few of your ongoing responsibilities?

Unico’s Sustainability team, which I lead, is an integrated part of our Real Estate Services department. I am humbled to lead a team of six talented and hard-working sustainability professionals. On a typical workday, I support my team in researching and implementing efficiency and decarbonization initiatives across our 17 million SF real estate portfolio. I also collaborate with my colleagues in other departments, including serving as a member of Unico’s ESG Steering Committee, to ensure sustainability is a value-add component of our business.

What are some of the biggest challenges your company/organization will be tackling in 2023 and beyond?