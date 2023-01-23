Meet the Honorees: Doug Parker, Co-Founder and CEO, Ecolumix

The Environment+Energy Leader Honoree program is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break the trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the Honorees… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Doug Parker is the CEO and co-founder of Ecolumix, a company that provides best-in-class environmental performance data and consulting services to the ESG sector. The company was established to fill a critical gap in credible tools to assess companies’ environmental performance in the accelerating ESG market. With Doug’s extensive experience in environmental management, his focus on data and technology has made Ecolumix an industry leader in this space.

Take us through a typical workday. What are a few of your ongoing responsibilities?

As a founder of a startup, it means a little bit of everything. My day always begins with coffee and a quick news catch-up. From there it varies but may start with a team meeting to review our data architecture and products and move into calls with prospective and current customers who are using and assessing our tools, or it may include speaking to industry groups to share insights on where EHS and ESG trends are headed. It also means constantly identifying ways to get our message out; LinkedIn, Twitter, and writing thought pieces to share more broadly. And, like any business, it’s about assessing costs, making sales, and projecting revenue – which means more internal and external conversations – and a little spreadsheet work. And the Ecolumix customer is ever-present. That involves direct engagement and advising them on how to assess ESG performance and apply the right tools and strategies to help them reach their goals and business objectives. We need to do all of this while ensuring we are providing them with the best data possible.

And sprinkled in throughout the day is a trip to the coffee shop to recharge, walks with the dogs, and some exercise to keep the mind fresh and the motor running.

What are some of the biggest challenges your company/organization will be tackling in 2023 and beyond?

For us, 2023 is really a year of opportunity, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have challenges. A primary one for us is breaking through the ESG noise. There is a LOT going on in this space, including some healthy skepticism about it, and at Ecolumix we are taking a fundamentally different approach from other data intelligence companies – in that we are using only verified legally-mandated data. Our challenge is to build an understanding of and trust in our unique approach centered on applying mandated data to assess performance. We are confident our approach is much better than the usual “voluntary disclosure/survey response” method most often seen in the ESG world. But that means gaining visibility for our niche company in a world of giant data providers, having a LOT of conversations, and effectively making our case in a very busy space.

As we say, in a world of ESG fiction, we are the non-fiction alternative – now we need to demonstrate the importance of that approach and the differentiating value it provides to our customers.

And like any successful company, we always need to constantly innovate and respond to what the market needs in this area – whether it is 2023 or 2029.

What was a successful project or initiative you worked on at your company that you can share?

I’ve always been a “team guy,” from playing on them to coaching to spending a career in law enforcement which is really a team game. So, not surprisingly, I’d say find the best team you can that is aligned with a clearly defined corporate mission. In our case, it comes down to “Verified data. No greenwashing.” In four words, we lay out our approach which incorporates the broader goals of protecting the environment, enhancing companies’ performance, and operating with integrity and clarity. We have a great team that is hardworking, smart, and driven by a clear objective – building a great company that delivers value to customers and supports worthwhile sustainability and worker safety objectives. So, set a clear mission, build a great team of innovators (that is not afraid to challenge you), and then work like crazy to meet the goals you’ve set.

And lastly, lead with optimism. Build a culture where there are high expectations but where employees also feel, they can be bold, fail fast if it happens, and get better. A resilient team is invaluable.

Please share any additional thoughts or advice you have for our audience

In my view, there are three megatrends in the environmental space beyond the physical challenges and risks we are seeing with climate change and other threats. These are the demand for increased transparency, accelerating innovation, and unwavering public sentiment for a sustainable future.

Every company should understand these trends and incorporate them in its operational DNA. What used to happen “behind the fence line” no longer stays there, and our work at Ecolumix, where we provide detailed data on companies and their performance is a prime example of this trend of accelerating transparency. It is imperative for organizations to build a culture that embraces transparency and incorporates practices that use this dynamic to improve their operations and performance – otherwise they will pay a price in the marketplace.

Innovators are the ones who will be successful. Understanding what is “around the corner” and the critical needs that must be addressed in the environmental space is fundamental to long-term success. Hire and encouraging innovators is one piece of advice – but don’t forget to always include a dose of practicality and industry expertise.

And lastly, the public’s expectations are not going to revert to a “who cares” approach toward sustainability. The environment may not be a leading driver in voting for everyone, but increasingly it is driving spending and investment decisions. And maybe the letters ESG will be replaced by a different or broader term, such as “future risk,” but assuming the public’s interest in a sustainable future can be altered through the force of regulation or public criticism is like sitting on the beach and ordering the tide not to come in. ESG, or whatever it will be called, is here to stay.

