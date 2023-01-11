Meet the Honorees: Jim Frey, Co-Founder & CEO, Resource Recycling Systems (RRS)

What was a successful project or implementation you worked on at your company that you can share? Do you have any tips that would help colleagues at other companies who are contemplating similar projects?

We continue to support the growth of our capacity to deliver the RRS value proposition in the marketplace – a marketplace that has been expanding its focus on circular economy solutions for products and packaging that are increasingly being held to higher standards in both regulatory and voluntary schemes here in North America as well as globally. For RRS this means continued development of our talented staff, with a focus on cultivating the next generation of emerging leaders to work with our expanding client base and to develop and deliver the highest quality services and knowledge that we are known for.

The RRS Team has been building great momentum across the US in deploying our NextCycle “your state” initiatives in partnership with state agencies in Michigan, Washington, and Colorado with more under development. These NextCycle initiatives develop critically needed recycling infrastructure and recycling end market-driven supply chains that are the foundation of the circular economy of the future. NextCycle mobilizes both public and private sector resources through partnerships, innovation, and engagement – acting as a catalyst to accelerate the adoption of circular economy and recycling best practices both for fast-moving “shovel ready” projects supported by the NextCycle Renew Partnership Portal as well as those that are best incubated through structured support in a NextCycle Innovation Challenge Track. Our partner states are seeing a significant increase in the quality of the partnerships that they are being asked to support through environmental assistance grants and economic development services.

The NextCycle partnership, innovation and engagement platform provides a host of opportunities for brands, manufacturers, and others in the value chain, as well as public agencies at the state and local level in deploying the circular economy solutions. Check out RRS NextCycle resources and reach out to our NextCycle state leaders – NextCycle Colorado – Juri Freeman, RRS Managing Partner; NextCycle Washington – Bryce Hesterman RRS Senior Consultant; NextCycle Michigan – Elisa Seltzer RRS Senior Consultant.

What trends do you expect to see in the market in the next few years? What challenges will the industry face and what technologies or organizational changes will overcome them?

Both regulatory and voluntary systems to push packaging and products to higher levels of environmental performance will be deployed across the US as well as globally. The tools for success are there, but failure to use them may impact a company and/or business segment and its acceptance in the marketplace. RRS is positioned to lead brands, manufacturers, and others in the value chain, as well as public agencies at the state and local level in deploying the circular economy solutions that will respond to these business challenges.

Tell us about a favorite hobby, passion or book you’ve read recently that has had an impact on you and your work.

My wife and I enjoy being a part of a great community here in Ann Arbor, MI and summer vacations in the northern reaches of Lake Michigan and the Leelanau Peninsula.

Connect with Jim and the rest of his team at RRS

RRS

Jim Frey LinkedIn

RRS LinkedIn

RRS Twitter