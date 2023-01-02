Meet the Honorees: John Crawford, Co-Founder and CTO, Ndustrial

The Environment+Energy Leader Honoree program is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break the trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the Honorees… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Meet John Crawford, Co-Founder and CTO of Ndustrial, a software development company that is delivering the first Energy Intensity platform – enabling companies to minimize energy spending and achieve the highest production efficiency possible. As CTO, John Crawford leads technology development at Ndustrial. This includes a huge range of technologies. He is an expert software developer, and he is also deeply versed in industrial energy management techniques and equipment integrations. At any given time, he may be leading product management discussions, coding, developing new optimization algorithms, talking to customers’ engineering executives, or talking to people on the ground in a cold storage facility.

What are some of the biggest challenges your company/organization will be tackling in 2023 and beyond?

Ndustrial will be expanding its capacity to help companies track and report their carbon emissions in an automated way. This will help a range of companies with their ESG reporting and related initiatives. Today, many companies still compile manual spreadsheets to calculate their carbon footprint. Soon, all major federal contractors will be required to report their emissions – and their suppliers’ and customers’ emissions, in many cases. The same will be true for all publicly traded companies if the SEC’s proposed rules are finalized. Ndustrial is poised to help customers hugely simplify their reporting by installing real-time systems that provide primary-source data to anyone who needs it.

Ndustrial is also launching a 4CP offering for customers in Texas who are looking to dodge the high penalties they’re charged for using energy during the hottest summer afternoons. (See here for more info on 4CP. Unlike other providers, Ndustrial can fine-tune their 4CP recommendations for each customer’s risk tolerance and for their production needs at any given time. Then, they can automate the response so that customers can automatically avoid high-priced periods, in a way that makes sense given their production goals, all with a simple text message approval.

Relatedly, Ndustrial will be expanding on other efforts to suggest money-saving actions for their customers and automate the response. For instance, I will be working with cold storage facilities to optimize the blast freezing process, increasing throughput while decreasing energy costs. I will also be helping to optimize forklift routes inside facilities, using sub-second data, to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. Finally, our team will be working with facilities to install electric hookups that can replace the diesel-powered idling of refrigerated trucks. This will be a massive energy saver as well as a new revenue source for industrial facilities.

In your experience, how can a company develop their ESG Strategy to optimize organization resilience?