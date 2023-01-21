Meet the Honorees: Tara Helms, Director of Sustainability for North America, Electrolux

The Environment+Energy Leader Honoree program is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break the trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the Honorees… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Tara Helms has spent her career focused on improving supply chains to project development and now oversees the sustainability program as the Director of Sustainability for North America at Electrolux. In response to her honor, Helms said, “”Running a business and making the world sustainable for future generations can co-exist. It is an honor for our team to be recognized for making a difference and for our commitment to shape living for the better.” Tara earned a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management & Marketing from Syracuse University as well as a Master of Science in Sustainability Management from Columbia.

Take us through a typical workday. What are a few of your ongoing responsibilities?

Sustainability topics are so fluid. It involves a constant circulation of awareness building and decision-making, so many of my days are spent on engagement. Inserting thought leadership at all levels within an organization is not only my responsibility but it’s the biggest opportunity we have to spur change.

What are some of the biggest challenges your company/organization will be tackling in 2023 and beyond?

Pushing further into renewables, decarbonization, and circularity. Each year we pull back more layers and dive further into solution sets. In a 2015 interview with State of the Planet, News from the Columbia Climate School, Tara touched on what she believed was the most important sustainability challenge.

Energy. Even with previous work experience in the energy/utilities sector, my exposure to the overall impact and challenges of energy generation, distribution, and emissions impact was limited. Through the program, I now have a very clear and in-depth understanding of the conflicts faced both globally and in the US market. With the anticipated retirement of fossil fuel generators and the nuclear fleet, it is now a prime opportunity to transition the energy sector to a more sustainable future. Also, having interned with Veolia Water North America, I’ve had considerable exposure to the water-energy nexus, which is critical to cities, agriculture, and private industry.