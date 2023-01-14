Mercedes-Benz Becomes First Stadium in the World to Earn Platinum Certification for Zero Waste

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS), the busiest stadium in North America with over 50 events and 3 million visitors per year, has become the first professional sports stadium in the world to be awarded the environmentally coveted and globally recognized Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certification for its zero waste efforts.

Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) administers TRUE certification, which identifies buildings and projects that have adopted sustainable waste management and reduction policies and programs, which result in positive economic, health, and environmental outcomes. GBCI was founded in January 2008 with the support of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to provide independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system.

In 2017, the Stadium achieved (LEED) Platinum certification – the highest rating green buildings can be awarded.

“At two million square feet and a capacity of 75,000 seats, no other sports venue of this size anywhere has accomplished what we’ve done,” said Mercedes-Benz Stadium Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Exler. “This TRUE certification continues Arthur Blank’s long-term sustainable vision for generations of fans, a commitment to reduce our overall environmental footprint both in and around the stadium. We didn’t want to just change what we do at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we wanted to be the example for everyone in the sports and entertainment industry that this can be achieved, and we can make a difference.”

Additionally, MBS has created a zero-waste playbook for other stadiums to use and will provide organizations with materials and counsel to help them achieve the same level of sustainability.

TRUE precertification was achieved by MBS in June 2022, demonstrating the successful implementation of foundational programs and policies that divert 90 percent of waste from landfills, incineration (waste to energy), and the environment, which are necessary for zero waste operations to be effective.

As part of MBS’s commitment to zero waste, the stadium employs a variety of green practices and programs, including:

Using supply chain items made from recyclable and compostable materials

Leveraging a 6,000-square-foot resource recovery room (R3) to reclaim, sort and divert materials from landfill

Sustainability education and engagement programs for fans, associates and the stadium’s food and beverage partners

Recycling and compost bins added to every stadium suite by August 2022

“Businesses must go beyond our current wasteful practices and think critically about how to redesign processes so that less waste is produced in the first place,” notes Peter Templeton, president and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. “Implementing zero waste business practices requires rethinking, retraining, new tools, and strong leadership to change current waste systems. With Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s leadership in this endeavor, they are making great strides for their employees, community, and the sports industry at large.”

MBS also implements a number of other environmentally friendly measures, such as water retention, energy saving, alternative transportation, and urban gardening and farm projects. To supplement its efforts, MBS has joined forces with like-minded companies such as Coca-Cola, Georgia Power, Novelis, phade, Waste Management, and Ecoworks.

Sustainable Venues

In November 2022, Oak View Group, the operator of the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group and Jason F. McLennan to track arena and stadium performance against industry-specific scientific standards. This inclusive software portal – called GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) will provide owners and executive-level stakeholders with the ability to efficiently and effectively monitor water and energy use.

In January of 2022, The Atlanta Hawks organization announced it had diverted 1,033,716 pounds of waste from landfills during 2021 by prioritizing changes in its operations and sustainability efforts. Subsequently, improving its waste-diversion rate, from 10% in 2019 to more than 90% while open for games and events.

The NHL and SAP expanded their partnership by working together to help lessen their carbon footprint and mitigate the impact of global climate change. Research determined that 70% of the NHL’s Carbon Footprint comes directly from venue operations. The League tasked SAP with assisting in the development of a technical solution that aims to lessen its impact while still protecting the sport’s roots. The result – is a data-driven platform called NHL Venue Metrics that all Clubs and their arena partners can use to transform and improve the League’s environmental sustainability goals.

Green Sports Alliance