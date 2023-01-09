Mercedes-Benz to Have EV Charging Network by 2027

Mercedes-Benz aims to have its own EV fast-charging network in place by 2027, focusing on North America initially and expanding to other major markets like Europe and China.

Mercedes revealed at CES in Las Vegas this past week that construction will begin this year in the US and Canada. The automaker plans to have more than 400 North American charging sites, with a total of 2,500 350-kW DC fast-charging connectors in place by 2027. Globally, it aims to roll out more than 10,000 individual chargers within the next seven years.

Charging sites will be spaced at regular intervals along highways, close to major intersections and metropolitan areas, with an emphasis on sites near shopping centers or restaurants, as well as within the vicinity of Mercedes dealerships. Amenities like restrooms, shelter from the weather, as well as video surveillance, will also be included.

The network will be open to EVs from all automakers, but Mercedes customers will get perks such as the ability to reserve charging ahead of time.

In North America, Mercedes is working with charging technology firm ChargePoint and solar and energy-storage company MN8 Energy on the buildout. MN8 will supply solar panels to power onsite lighting, part of a sustainability plan that also includes the purchase of energy from renewable sources. Additionally, Mercedes and MN8 are splitting a $1.05 billion investment in the network over the next six or seven years to cover construction costs. If construction plans proceed accordingly, Mercedes will position itself among the major players in the field.

Tesla continues to hold the lead with more than 40,000 Superchargers installed worldwide. Electrify America has 3,435 fast charger connectors in its North America-focused network, which has been funded by Volkswagen as part of the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating settlement.

ChargePoint and Electrify America have a partnership agreement between their networks that goes back to 2019, allowing drivers to access both networks with one account. This type of partnership will be at the forefront of EV Adoption over the next decade.