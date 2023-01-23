MicroFab Secures $42M in Financing Growth

MacroFab, a cloud platform for manufacturing electronic products, has raised $42 million in capital. With this round of funding, MacroFab will continue working with companies to overhaul supply chain management.

The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison Partners and ATX Venture Partners. With this round of financing, MacroFab has raised a total of $82M, enabling the company’s growth amid the ongoing transformation of global supply chains.

MacroFab’s shipments were up 275% year-over-year, as more companies moved their electronics production to North America. The company has doubled its workforce and opened a new facility in Mexico to help customers manage inventory and reduce the impact of tariffs.

“Most companies have felt the pain of inflexible and fragile supply chains. MacroFab’s cloud manufacturing platform is transforming contract manufacturing, enabling faster design iteration and increased supply chain resiliency, among its benefits. Edison Partners shares the company’s vision for addressing this $100B+ global market,” said Daniel Herscovici, Partner, Edison Partners, a growth equity firm focused on technology-enabled and SaaS solutions.

With technology and automation increasing in manufacturing, 90% of businesses use cloud systems. MANTEC’s manufacturing service provider delivers integrated technologies that help businesses transform their supply chain and deliver exceptional customer experiences. The organization says cloud-based systems improve reliability, optimization, and centralization of operations while decreasing overhead.