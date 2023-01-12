Nestlé Pilots Recyclable Paper in Australia

Nestlé, the parent company of KitKat, has announced a new pilot program to test compostable and recyclable paper packaging for their chocolate bars. The pilot is exclusive to Coles supermarkets in Australia and will provide customers with a convenient and eco-friendly way to enjoy their favorite chocolate. This initiative is part of Nestlé’s commitment to reducing plastic waste by transitioning away from single-use plastic packaging.

The pilot program will feature KitKat bars wrapped in recyclable paper packaging rather than the traditional plastic wrapper. To ensure customer feedback on the new packaging, each bar will include a QR code that customers can scan to leave their comments on the product. Local retailer Coles will have exclusive distribution rights.

Environmental Impact & Commitment to Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The introduction of recyclable paper packaging is expected to significantly reduce plastic waste associated with traditional methods of producing, transporting, and disposing of plastic materials. According to Nestlé, this initiative could save 1,900 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually if it expanded beyond Australia. Reducing reliance on single-use plastics also has other benefits such as reducing energy consumption related to production and transport processes as well as reducing pollution levels associated with burning plastic materials in landfills.

This pilot program is part of a larger effort by Nestlé to reduce reliance on single-use plastics across its entire global business operations. Alongside this endeavor, Nestlé has pledged to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 across all brands including KitKat. If successful in Australia, it is likely that this pilot program may be expanded into other countries as well in order to further reduce global dependence on single-use plastics for food packaging solutions.