New Jersey Resources Achieves 59% Reduction in Operational Emissions

New Jersey Resources has released its fiscal 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting progress on its sustainability agenda spanning ESG initiatives, including emission reduction goals and decarbonization priorities.

Highlights within NJR’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Achieving a 59% reduction in operational emissions in New Jersey from the 2006 baseline, advancing NJR’s goal to reach a 60% reduction by 2030.

Eliminating both unprotected bare steel and cast iron from New Jersey Natural Gas ’ (NJNG) distribution system. NJNG is the first natural gas utility in New Jersey to achieve this and currently operates the most environmentally sound natural gas delivery system with the fewest leaks per mile in the state.

Completion of the first year of operation of NJNG’s milestone green hydrogen blending facility, which stores, transports, and delivers blended green hydrogen. Clean hydrogen has emerged as a critical tool in achieving emissions reduction goals in a variety of sectors and is a key focus of federal policy and recently passed legislation.

Continuing its track record of energy-efficiency leadership with over $53 million in energy-efficiency initiatives, which was NJNG’s largest annual investment to date. The energy-efficiency offerings help provide immediate emissions reduction by lowering energy consumption, regardless of fuel type, and reducing energy bills. The program is an essential component of NJNG’s decarbonization strategy and critical to reaching New Jersey’s 2050 carbon reduction goals.

Advancing NJR’s leadership in renewable energy through the development of two projects: Mount Olive, one of North America’s largest capped landfill installations, and Canoe Brook floating solar, the nation’s largest floating solar array , both located in New Jersey.

NJR also announced $20 million in funding provided to its charitable foundations over the past two years. Through its charitable foundations, NJR is solidifying its commitment to the environment with plans to invest up to $2 million over the next five years to support initiatives such as environmental conservation, restoration, enhancement, education, and research.