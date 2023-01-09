Nexii Completes Climate Smart Certification Program

Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions (Nexii) has announced its successful completion of the Climate Smart Certification program. This GHG emissions reductions program from BMO Radicle Inc. recognizes companies that are taking important steps toward a low carbon economy while future–proofing their businesses. BMO acquired carbon offset developer Radicle Group in July of last year.

Nexii’s focus on reducing climate emissions is part of the broader corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy outlined in the company’s 2021 Sustainability and Impact Report. Nexii’s roadmap to achieving net zero carbon across operations and the value chain by 2030 is aligned with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) target-setting requirements and includes:

Implementing energy efficiency measures and decarbonizing existing facilities

Advancing net zero standard plant design, site selection strategy, and sustainability requirements

Automating the collection and validation of annual GHG and sustainability data

Implementing procurement qualification software to support the selection of sustainable suppliers committed to climate action

The Climate Smart program provides a combination of training, tools, and technical assistance to enable companies to measure and reduce their GHG emissions, make informed investment decisions, and communicate their sustainability initiatives in a compelling and data-driven way. This unique approach equips companies with the tools to analyze, measure, and reduce emissions while developing the capacity to lead the emissions reduction charge internally.

The Climate Smart Training and Certification program has helped over 1200 businesses reach their GHG emissions reduction goals while, at the same time, cutting costs. Ultimately, businesses that invest in reducing their carbon footprint save money—often a lot of it. The Climate Smart program has enabled companies to reach an average of 24% emissions reductions against baseline and $4.7 million CAD in total cost savings.