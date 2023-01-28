Nonprofit Increases Solar Accessibility in Washington D.C.

Nonprofit, Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise), and DC Green Bank (DCGB) announced a $12.4 million investment to install 2.2 MW of solar panels at four affordable housing properties in the District, which will generate enough electricity to power 500 homes annually. Rooftop solar will be installed at Enterprise’s Arbor View and Randle Hill apartment communities in D.C. as well as carports with EV charging stations for residents of The Overlook at Oxon Run in Ward 8, along with Edgewood Commons, located in Ward 5.

The properties are owned by Enterprise’s subsidiary, Enterprise Community Development (ECD), the fifth-largest nonprofit housing provider in the United States and developer of solar projects.

“Solar energy allows us to reduce our overall carbon footprint, lower energy costs and put money back in residents’ pockets all at the same time. It’s a win-win-win,” said Brian McLaughlin, president of Enterprise Community Development. “Access to renewable energy should not be determined by income level. We’re proving that piece by piece as we bring solar power to every Enterprise property.”

“Nearly 20 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions come from the residential sector, which is why one of our main priorities as an organization is to build climate resilience in our communities,” said Elise Balboni, president of Enterprise Community Loan Fund. “With this investment, we’re demonstrating that a transition to renewables not only benefits our planet but also offers tangible economic benefits to residents.”

The solar panels will eliminate up to 1,794 tons of carbon dioxide each year—signifying Enterprise’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance investing. In addition to reducing environmental impact, a new community solar program will offer residents electricity at 25% below the market rate. ECD and Prospect Solar have partnered to offer a workforce development program that will train local residents in all aspects of solar energy.

This announcement marks the second phase of a long-term effort by Enterprise Community Development to install solar panels across its entire portfolio. When complete, more than 3,000 affordable housing units will benefit from clean energy generation.