Upcoming Events Presented by E+E Leader

Title: Everyone Wins. How NEBA-CA can create the best offshore infrastructure decommissioning solution

Date: February 1

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Speakers:

Joe Nicolette, Vice President, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Nicholas Nelson, Scientist, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Mark Rockel, PhD, Senior Principal, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Description: Join us in this webinar as our subject matter experts explore this decision-making framework that effectively incorporates quantified ecosystem service values associated with offshore energy infrastructure.

Title: Moving beyond checklists: From ESG to EHS, the essentials for establishing designing and executing audit programs.

Date: February 13

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Speakers:

Mike Green, PH.D., MBA, CPEA, Senior Advisor/Principal, Montrose Environmental Group

Jami Patrick, VP, Environmental Advisory Services, Montrose Environmental Group

Shaun Gilday, Senior Advisor/Principal, Montrose Environmental Group Description: From a program perspective, we will discuss best practices in audit frequency, quality assurance, verification, and reporting to senior management. We will also cover key considerations for individual audits, including audit criteria, scope, protocol, finding definitions, root cause analysis, corrective/preventive actions, and reporting. Register Go to top

Title: Using Objective Data And Insights To Navigate The Subjective World of ESG For A Competitive Edge

Date: February 14

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Speaker: Trevor Bronson, Director of Portfolio Strategy, Intelex

Description: How software tools can help you communicate/socialize your ESG program achievements to the Board or your Executive team.

