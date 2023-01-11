Pallet Company Kamps, Inc. Acquires John Rock, Inc.

Kamps Inc., one of the nation’s leading pallet organizations has recently acquired John Rock, Inc., an enterprise with its headquarters in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. The company, also known as “the Rock,” specializes in the full value chain management of the pallet manufacturing process and has top-tier skills in lumber milling, logistics, and the production of both new and used pallets, according to Kamps. This acquisition is expected to have significant implications for both Kamps Inc. and its employees, as it brings together two companies that specialize in different aspects of the waste and recycling process.

The transaction marks Kamps’ 15th strategic acquisition since 2019 when Freeman Spogli & Co. acquired majority ownership of the company.

History of John Rock Inc.

The Rock was established in 1973 in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania by founder John Rock. In 1997, the organization was acquired by current president, Bill MacCauley and has since become an industry leader in pallet manufacturing processes and logistical expertise. The company has steadily expanded over the years and now operates five facilities across multiple states, specializing in new pallet manufacturing as well as automated operations.

Under MacCauley’s direction, the company has evolved into a world-class new pallet maker as well as an industry leader in operations and automation, according to Kamps. The new pallet manufacturing operations of the organization are headquartered in a state-of-the-art 300,000+ square foot facility and produce over 500,000 new pallets every month. The Rock’s vertically integrated supply chain and lumber mill capabilities offer the organization with a one-of-a-kind support system, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality timber and raw materials.

National Impact

The acquistion also strengthens Kamps’ presence in the market by giving them access to new markets as well as establishing them as one of the largest suppliers of pallets on a national level. In addition, they are now better equipped to handle larger orders and can offer their clients more options when it comes to customizing their orders for specific needs or applications.

“Bill MacCauley has built an all-star team and a premier new pallet manufacturing company,” said Kamps President, Mitchell Kamps. “The depth and breadth of our comprehensive product and service line has been significantly elevated to new heights with the addition of the Rock. The Rock’s ability to source new lumber is second to none, and will aid in supporting our existing facilities. Lastly, our new pallet sales team will bring new growth opportunities to the table for Bill and his team.”

The Rock’s extensive fleet includes over 65 tractors and over 200 trailers, allowing the company to service customers in nine states along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern seaboard. All 300 staff from the Rock’s five facilities are expected to stay with Kamps. This includes the senior leadership team of the organization, led by MacCauley.

According to Kamps, the Rock’s clients and suppliers stand to gain from this acquisition. The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of Kamps’ existing operations as well as its wider geographic presence will receive critical support at all times from The Rock’s value-chain capabilities. A one-of-a-kind, full-service pallet solution is produced by combining the Rock’s new pallet production facilities with Kamps’ pallet recycling capabilities. With the addition of the Rock, Kamps now has 60 company-owned facilities around the country, more than 8,000 trailers, and more than 4,000 staff.

The acquisition is a significant step forward for both companies as it allows them to join forces in order to better serve their customers through more efficient operations and advanced technological capabilities that are currently being developed at both organizations. By combining resources from two different areas of expertise within the same industry, this acquisition is expected to provide mutual benefits for all parties involved while creating opportunities for growth within the waste and recycling sector going forward.