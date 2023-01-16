Philadelphia Eagles Announce Partnership with SEPTA

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced a collaboration with SEPTA, one of the nation’s largest transit systems servicing Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. This partnership is part of both organizations’ strategic efforts to reduce congestion and improve air quality by promoting the environmental benefits of public transit.

“There are many benefits that come with taking public transit,” said Norman Vossschulte, Director of Fan Experience and Sustainability, for the Philadelphia Eagles. “Not only does it reduce CO2 emissions in the atmosphere, it helps to conserve energy, lowers our dependency on fossil fuel, and decreases congestion on the road. SEPTA plays an important role in making our city run and they have done so over the years by leading with first-class service. We are proud to partner with SEPTA and look forward to expanding on our commitment to sustainability by supporting public transportation within our region.”

Philadelphia residents and visitors will notice the Eagles Go Green-wrapped SEPTA buses around the region, which will feature educational messaging about sustainability and reducing your carbon footprint.

A proven method of reducing greenhouse gas emissions is public transportation. SEPTA holds itself accountable for ensuring an environmentally sustainable, socially responsible, and economically prosperous future for the region by adopting a sustainable approach to initiatives and goals.

“SEPTA is a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, and we commend their commitment to sustainability,” said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA General Manager and CEO. “Go Green extends beyond game days. Choosing to ride public transportation over single-occupancy vehicles is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Riding the bus, train, or trolley just one time this week can help lower the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, which not only slows climate change, it also cuts down on traffic and improves air quality.”

In addition to its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, the Eagles’ Go Green program is internationally recognized for its eco-friendly practices. The team has achieved LEED Gold status from the US Green Building Council and STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, is ISO 20121 certified, and recently became the first professional sports team in the United States to offset team travel emissions through the support of the Ocean Conservancy’s Blue Playbook.