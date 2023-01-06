Plainsight and MarineSitu Announce Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership

In order to develop cutting-edge vision AI monitoring solutions for the Blue Economy and make it possible for Marine Energy devices to live in harmony with aquatic life, Plainsight, the market leader in tested vision AI, announced its partnership with MarineSitu, a supplier of cutting-edge marine hardware and software.

For quicker, less expensive video processing, analysis, and alerting, MarineSitu’s user-friendly underwater camera and sonar software and hardware will be combined with Plainsight’s managed services and vision AI technologies. Delivering undersea intelligence to MarineSitu users and clients this collaboration will lower environmental risks and mitigate detrimental effects across the Blue Economy.

“Our relationship with Plainsight will empower MarineSitu to rapidly accelerate and expand the deployment of our environmental monitoring tools for the emerging marine energy market, research organizations, and new players across the Blue Economy,” said James Joslin, President and Principal Engineer at MarineSitu. “Humans have barely skimmed the surface when it comes to understanding marine environments and enhanced, AI-enabled monitoring capabilities promise to deepen our expertise and unlock more incredible use cases.”

Blue Economy

The World Bank defines the Blue Economy as the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth.” In 2018, the American Blue Economy generated $373 billion in GDP and provided 2.3 million employment. The worldwide Blue Economy is anticipated to grow by twofold to $3 trillion by 2030. Strong, strategic collaborations across industries and countries are one of the sector’s top priorities in order to advance global sustainable business practices.

Google Cloud

Through its Google Cloud partnership and via the Google Cloud Marketplace, Plainsight is providing MarineSitu with its platform, expertise, and deeply integrated vision AI solutions that deliver the production-grade accuracy and scale necessary to safely manage underwater machinery and protect marine populations.

MarineSitu is set to provide sophisticated vision AI solutions for continuous underwater monitoring and real-time data processing to maritime energy clients through Plainsight. Initially, specialized computer vision models will be used to identify and categorize aquatic species and environmental conditions that might affect tidal turbines. Future studies will look at a variety of prospects in the developing marine and freshwater industries, such as aquaculture and underwater observation.