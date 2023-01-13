PNC Increases its Environmental Finance Commitment to $30 Billion

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) has increased its environmental finance commitment to $30 billion, an increase of $10 billion since its announcement in August of 2021.

The pledge is an extension of PNC’s ongoing support for its customers as they transition to a low-carbon economy, and it reinforces the bank’s Community Benefits Plan, which pledges $88 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to increase economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals and communities, people and communities of color, and other underserved individuals and communities.

The $30 billion environmental financing objective is based on the following pillars, which may change over time:

Green Buildings – loans for buildings that meet third party-recognized standards or certifications, including LEED and ENERGY STAR.

– loans for buildings that meet third party-recognized standards or certifications, including LEED and ENERGY STAR. Renewable Energy – financing for renewable energy production and transmission, including wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower.

– financing for renewable energy production and transmission, including wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower. Clean Transportation – financing for zero and low-emissions vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, and zero and low-emissions passenger or freight/rolling stock.

– financing for zero and low-emissions vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, and zero and low-emissions passenger or freight/rolling stock. Environmental sustainability-linked bonds and loans that align to third-party frameworks such as the Green Bond Principles, and loans linked to environmental Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) or those with designated environmentally sustainable use of proceeds.

“PNC continuously assesses ways in which we, as a financial institution, can support our clients’ ambitions as they work toward their own climate transition goals,” said Michael P. Lyons, head of Corporate & Institutional Banking. “The expansion of our environmental finance commitment is a natural next step as client demand increases.”

The company intends to develop new, ambitious, science-aligned environmental targets for its operating footprint as a result of its recent integration of BBVA USA’s footprint, including further decreasing carbon emissions, energy, and water consumption. These new targets will be announced as part of PNC’s Corporate Responsibility Report, releasing later this year.