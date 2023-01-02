Rare Earth Metals Market Expected Growth of 10.1% by 2033

As of 2023, the market for rare earth metals is estimated to be worth US$5.6 billion. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.6 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period according to Future Market Insights.

The market for rare earth metals is fueled by a number of growth factors, including:

Rising sales of electric automobiles.

Increased application in a variety of industries.

The utilization of renewable energy sources is rising.

Electric Vehicles

During the projection period, an increase in electric vehicle sales is anticipated to increase global demand. Rare earth metals help reduce the size of the circuit, allowing electric vehicles to operate with fewer parts. 27% of rare earth elements are used in the production of neomagnets, which are essential components in electric vehicles (EVs).

Industries

The demand for consumer durables like computers, smartphones, and other devices has increased exponentially over the past 20 years. Rare earth metals are known to be used in consumer durables to improve speaker and microphone performance.

Due to their magnetic and high-temperature resistance qualities, the metals are also utilized in the electronics industry. It is anticipated that the rising urbanization of developing nations and an expansion in infrastructure projects will result in increased demand for rare earth metals.

Additionally, the use of rare earth metals has increased in the healthcare sector as well. The metals are specifically used in the production of MRI machines, insulin pumps, pacemakers, and other medical devices.

Increase in Renewable Energy

Strict regulations are being put in place by nations all around the world to reduce carbon emissions. As a result, companies have begun utilizing technology powered by sustainable energy sources, such as solar energy. For instance, neodymium-based permanent magnet generators are used in the wind turbines of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Vestas Wind Systems.

New for 2023

Guest Author Program

The E+E Leader Guest Author Program is an opportunity for Industry Experts & C-Suite Executives to share their views, opinions, experience, and best practices with an audience of countless C&I professionals. Content should be vendor neutral and align with the editorial focus of the quarter. Email Jessica Hunt to secure a publication date and topic approval.