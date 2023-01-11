Rhode Island’s Renewable Energy Growth Program Gets Boost

(Credit: Canva)The 4.9 megawatt Woodville project by Freepoint Solar LLC has been acquired by Standard Solar who will be the owner/operator of the project. The companies have a history of working together to increase clean energy up and down the eastern seaboard.

Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding, and owning/operating commercial and community solar assets with more than 300 MW of solar across the US.

The ground-mounted Woodville community solar project in Richmond, RI was developed by Freeport Solar to help meet the state’s goal of moving to 100% renewable energy by 2030. It will allow customers to offset their electric bills with solar energy; a benefit that will help offset the rising electric prices, with Rhode Islanders paying some of the highest rates in the nation.

Harry Benson, director of business development for Standard Solar praised the collaboration with Freeport Solar, saying “This project, which will serve hundreds in the community, plays a significant part in transitioning Rhode Island into a 100 percent renewable energy state and will help reach its goal of being the first state in the nation to do this by 2030.”

Peter Ford, Managing Director of Freeport Solar said that “Freepoint Solar is pleased to have teamed with Standard Solar on the Woodville Project and continues to look for opportunities in New England to support the region’s transition toward a renewable future.”

The project will also generate job growth, long-term investment, and savings opportunities for Rhode Island.