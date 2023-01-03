If you've no account register here first time
Rollo Launches EV Fleet in Las Vegas

electric vehicle
(Credit: Pixabay)

Rollo has announced the launch of its Las Vegas EV Fleet, a carbon-friendly solution to last-mile logistics. Rollo will be offering free pick up for legacy carriers, GPS tracking, and same-day delivery on packages within Las Vegas—Rollo’s first test market—with plans for expansion into other metropolitan cities.

With e-commerce growing by 23% per year, the increase in last-mile delivery vehicles is causing an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Nearly 300 billion parcels are expected to be delivered annually by 2026, making it more urgent than ever to make last-mile delivery more economically and environmentally sustainable.

How it Works

Anyone with the Rollo app can take advantage of these services. No need to have a Rollo printer or even shipping materials. Rollo will be using an entirely electric vehicle fleet as part of its mission to make that last mile a smooth ride without the headaches of driving packages to a shipping office and waiting in long lines.

Rollo is a one-stop shipping solution. With a cost-saving, ink-free wireless label printer, shipping app and now delivery service, Rollo is disrupting a multi-billion-dollar industry.

﻿

