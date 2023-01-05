SBTi Approves NG Bailey’s Climate Change Plan

The 1.5°C near-term and net zero commitment targets have been approved by the largest independent engineering and services company in the UK. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) project has designated NG Bailey as one of only 10 UK construction and engineering businesses with a science-based commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

NG Bailey has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2031 from sources it directly owns and manages as well as those it indirectly contributes to. Additionally, by 2027, it commits to ensuring that 75% of its suppliers have set their own science-based goals.

Natalie Wilkinson, Head of Responsibility at NG Bailey said: “NG Bailey already has a long history of being a responsible business when it comes to sustainability, reducing our absolute emissions by 27% to date while setting out our longer-term ambitions in our Net Positive strategy. However, as one of the UK’s leading M&E suppliers, we know we are at the forefront of being able to directly influence the transition to a lower carbon future. By taking the steps to have our science-based targets approved, we now not only have a clear roadmap for reducing our own emissions but can offer better lower emissions solutions for our clients, many of whom are on their own journeys. We know that the road ahead will be a long one, but by working together as an industry and committing to setting science-based targets, we are one step closer to making a net zero future possible.”

Future Goals & Targets

According to NG Bailey’s latest Carbon Reduction Plan, the company plans to implement the following measures: