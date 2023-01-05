SBTi Approves NG Bailey’s Climate Change Plan

The 1.5°C near-term and net zero commitment targets have been approved by the largest independent engineering and services company in the UK. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) project has designated NG Bailey as one of only 10 UK construction and engineering businesses with a science-based commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
NG Bailey has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2031 from sources it directly owns and manages as well as those it indirectly contributes to. Additionally, by 2027, it commits to ensuring that 75% of its suppliers have set their own science-based goals.
Natalie Wilkinson, Head of Responsibility at NG Bailey said: “NG Bailey already has a long history of being a responsible business when it comes to sustainability, reducing our absolute emissions by 27% to date while setting out our longer-term ambitions in our Net Positive strategy. However, as one of the UK’s leading M&E suppliers, we know we are at the forefront of being able to directly influence the transition to a lower carbon future. By taking the steps to have our science-based targets approved, we now not only have a clear roadmap for reducing our own emissions but can offer better lower emissions solutions for our clients, many of whom are on their own journeys. We know that the road ahead will be a long one, but by working together as an industry and committing to setting science-based targets, we are one step closer to making a net zero future possible.”
Future Goals & Targets
According to NG Bailey’s latest Carbon Reduction Plan, the company plans to implement the following measures:
- Continuing to increase the number of low and zero-carbon vehicles within the company fleet with a
goal to remove all ICE vehicles by early 2025.
- Transitioning a proportion of our light commercial fleet to electric vehicles by 2025.
- Increasing the accessibility of electric vehicle charging across the group.
- Examining how we can encourage employees to reduce their commuting impacts.
- Increase the environmental reporting requirements for the onboarding and ongoing account
management of our supply chain, encouraging the adoption of science-based targets throughout our
scope 3 value chain.
- Examining how we can reduce our use of gas oil across the business through the use of alternative low
carbon fuels and innovative battery storage solutions for the replacement of standard plants.
- Increased engagement with our supply chain to improve awareness and reporting of environmental
impacts and solutions.
- Seek reaccreditation to ISO140001:2015 for our environmental management system