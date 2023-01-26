Second Phillips 66 Refinery Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification

Phillips 66 has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification for its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

The announcement shared that they will process oil made from waste plastics into feedstocks for new plastics. Phillips has said they are committed to keeping plastics out of the environment, hoping to push forward a more circular mindset where plastics are reused, recycled, or recovered.

ISCC is recognized globally and industrially as a system that covers sustainable feedstocks, including feedstocks produced from waste plastics. ISCC PLUS also covers bio-based, recycled, or circular, raw materials.

Achieving this certification for the Sweeny Refinery is an example of how Phillips 66 is working towards a lower-carbon future, capitalizing on their integrated assets and core competencies.

ISCC PLUS certification verifies standards are met at the refinery to process pyrolysis oils, which include circular ethane, circular propane, circular propylene, and other stainable feedstocks. These materials will support polymer producers, including Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

This is the second Phillips 66 refinery to achieve ISCC PLUS certification. They are also the first refinery in the US to receive ISCC PLUS for processing waste plastic pyrolysis oils into feedstocks. Phillips Humber Refinery in the U.K. is ISCC PLUS certified in the process of using cooking oils and food waste in feedstocks.

About Phillips 66

Diversified Energy company which drives the global economy through manufacturing, transportation and market projects. Their portfolio includes businesses in the categories of Specialty, Marketing, Refining, Chemicals, and Midstream. With employees around the globe, Phillips 66 is headquartered in Houston.