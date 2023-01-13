SME Profile: Heather Moore, Technical Director for Sustainability, LRQA

Heather Moore is the Technical Director of Sustainability at LRQA, a leading global assurance provider. She supports sustainability products and helps clients achieve their goals in ESG assurance. Heather’s 16 years of experience in the environmental field have taken her to landfills, power plants, cruise ships, upstream and downstream oil and gas operations, chemical plants, hotels, agricultural operations, and various manufacturing facilities. She received a B.S. in civil engineering from Purdue University.

As a Lead Auditor/Verifier with LRQA, she provides assessment and verification services for greenhouse gas emissions and other sustainability data, ISO 14001, and social auditing schemes. During her tenure with LRQA, Heather has held various positions related to management, training auditors and verifiers, running second-party audit schemes for global companies, and leading complex verifications.

About LRQA

Headquartered in Birmingham, England, LRQA employs over 5000 employees worldwide. Their innovative end-to-end solutions help clients navigate a rapidly shifting risk landscape, ensuring they are able to shape their own future rather than letting it shape them. These solutions range from independent auditing, certification, and training to technical advisory services, real-time assurance technology, and data-driven supply chain transformation. In addition, the company is recognized by over 30 accreditation bodies.

Professional Experience

Heather has authored numerous articles and industry resources during her 10+ years with LRQA. In addition, she served as a sustainability subject matter expert (SME) on a large number of webinars. Join Heather on Wednesday, January 18, for a discussion on what makes ISO management systems certification an effective tool to meet ESG goals and determine ESG risks in your supply chain.

Small sampling of her work in ESG and sustainability: