SME Profile: Nicholas Nelson, Scientist, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Nicholas Nelson is a Scientist in the Ecosystem Service Economics Department at Montrose Environmental Group. In his current role at Montrose Environmental, Nicholas applies his experience in business development, project management, and consulting operations across several sectors – from agriculture through medical operations to environmental consulting. His primary experience is in ecological service valuation using Habitat Equivalency Analysis & Resource Equivalency Analysis, commercial & personnel risk assessment, and regulatory analysis. Nick has led and supported decommissioning projects in the North Sea, the Caribbean, and Australia, and has experience conducting assessments in the regulatory climates associated with each. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Management with Minors in Applied Mathematics and Environmental Science from Franklin University Switzerland. In June, he will graduate with a Master of Science degree in Biodiversity, Wildlife, and Ecosystem Health from the University of Edinburgh.

About Montrose Environmental

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Montrose employs over 2,500 individuals across the United States, Canada and Australia.

Vijay Manthripragada, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Montrose, via their One Montrose – 2022 Sustainability Report

“At Montrose, our business is the environment, and our mission is to help protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that feeds us. We believe our continued success remains inextricably tied to how well we take care of our people, our clients, and our communities – through our daily actions and our services, including measuring and improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, treating contaminated water and soil, and creating resources and energy from agricultural waste. As such, we approach ESG considerations as potential strategic differentiators and stockholder value creators rather than just a set of risk factors to monitor and mitigate. Our approach to ESG is centered on decision-useful data aligned to topics that generate long-term value. In our second annual ESG report, I am proud to share that we are delivering significant impact on ESG topics that are most relevant to Montrose, our clients, our stockholders, our employees, and the broader communities we support.”

Professional Experience

Nick has conducted and co-authored multiple Net Environmental Benefit Analyses-Based Comparative Assessments (NEBA-CAs). Recently, he managed $750,000+ revenue-driving projects for domestic and international clients. Join Nick and his colleagues on Wednesday, February 1, for a discussion on how NEBA-CA can create the best offshore infrastructure decommissioning solution.

