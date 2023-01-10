Spotlight on 2022’s Product Winner: 3M Company

Scotch™ Cushion Lock™ Protective Wrap

Scotch Brand delivers with its sustainable alternative to plastic bubble, Scotch Cushion Lock Protective Wrap. This durable all-in-one expanding paper wrap conforms to offer nested protection that immobilizes your items while on the move – be it moving, shipping or storing. And because it is made with 100% recycled paper, you can curbside recycle after use with ease.

With a pull, Cushion Lock begins to work by expanding up to 60x in volume, providing stabilized cushion while eliminating the need for additional void fill materials. The expansion doesn’t stop there. Expanding 1.5x in length while in use, packers alike can wrap more, with less.

To create this new-to-the-market kind of packaging solution, Scotch Cushion Lock is engineered via a proprietary process with a proprietary hexagonal pattern that brings this product to life. While other honeycomb paper wraps exist today, Scotch Cushion Lock’s unique design takes it further to provide cushion, immobilization & greater expansion filling more space with less material.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“Packaging is a vital activity for many businesses, and it is challenging to avoid plastic use when doing that. This product helps tackle that problem as it voids the need for companies to use plastic wrap. The sustainable material that is being used instead of plastic also greatly benefits the environment. The fact that the product can be reused is also a nice bonus.”

“This product could be particularly useful now that many consumers are shifting towards online purchasing behavior, which is leading to greater need for shipping/packaging materials. Environmental benefits can be captured by purchasers of this product.”

The eleventh annual Environment+Energy Leader Awards will recognize excellence and innovation in products that provide companies with environmental and energy benefits, and top projects implemented by C&I organizations that have improved environmental or energy management outcomes.

Top Products & Projects of the Year will be awarded by our cadre of unbiased volunteer judges – all renowned experts from the environment and energy industries as well as some well-known industry consultants.

Award Entries will be accepted until 2/28/2023

All 2023 award winners will be featured in the annual Awards Book and receive recognition from E+E Leader during the July Solutions Summit.