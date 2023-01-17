Spotlight on 2022’s Product Winner: ADEQ

Telework Emissions Reduction Calculator

As a result of the Pandemic, ADEQ developed and launched a new telecommute emissions reduction calculator that allows employers to estimate how telecommuting programs reduce pollutants that contribute to regional air quality problems. Developed with community/local business input, the calculator was included as an upgrade to a regional transportation demand management platform and includes the following innovative features: Telework emissions reductions calculations for regionally specific pollutants (NOx, VOC and PM10) to show how telework prevents air pollution — the first program in the region to share such detail. Easy to understand, presentation-ready emissions reduction totals are translated into equivalencies for more widely understood activities (e.g., decommissioning leaf blowers), and plug-and-play telework emissions reduction tables simplify employer sustainability reports.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“The Telework Emissions Reduction Calculator Summary it’s a useful tool for managers to estimate emissions savings for CO2, VOCs, NOx, and PM 2.5.”

“I love the idea of gamification – and the tie-in with real-time traffic and any incidents that might interact with a trip. Also given the market – the Spanish feature is a nice touch”

“The tool in and of itself may not be the driver for increased telecommuting; however, making the impact data readily available is helpful for those interested in understanding how their actions are benefiting the environment and it could promote longer or more frequent telecommuter decisions for those motivated by environmental outcomes.”

