Spotlight on 2022’s Product Winner: Interface, Inc.

Carbon Negative Carpet Tiles and Backings

Global flooring manufacturer Interface already produced carpet tiles with the lowest carbon footprint in the commercial flooring industry, but the company recognized the need to reduce the carbon footprint of its products further as it endeavors to become a carbon-negative enterprise by 2040. This led Interface to make carpet tiles that store carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere and helping to restore the health of the planet. The company achieved this milestone by working with suppliers to change its raw materials, incorporating recycled and bio-based materials, and adopting more sustainable manufacturing practices, like increasing material and energy efficiency and using 99% renewable energy.

In the commercial flooring market, carpet tile emissions can exceed 20.5 kg CO2e per square meter. The Interface carbon negative carpet tile has a carbon footprint of -0.3 kg CO2e per square meter. This innovation not only helps Interface reduce its overall carbon footprint, but also helps end-users pursue their own sustainability goals, fulfilling a marketplace need as many top customers declare time-bound goals for reducing Scope 3 emissions. The groundbreaking innovation is among only a handful of commercialized carbontech products that use carbon as a resource, so it cannot contribute to global warming.

(Credit: Interface, Inc.)

Interface, Inc. was also awarded the coveted Judge’s Choice Award for Top Overall Product. What else did the 2022 judges have to say about this product?

“The effort to achieve a carbon-negative product offering was clearly a success as Interface is offering a commercially available product that meets that goal. The effort aligns with Interface’s science-based carbon reduction goals as an organization and is a clear example of how the flooring industry can help contribute to reducing GHG emissions and the impacts of climate change.”

“Interface, Inc. clearly describes the challenges of reducing Scope 3 emissions for its industry and how it set up its SBTi with a 50% reduction in Scope 3 by 2030.”

“Interface is one of the first companies to develop Environmental Product Declaration (EPDs) for all of their products manufactured globally.”

The eleventh annual Environment+Energy Leader Awards will recognize excellence and innovation in products that provide companies with environmental and energy benefits, and top projects implemented by C&I organizations that have improved environmental or energy management outcomes.

Top Products & Projects of the Year will be awarded by our cadre of unbiased volunteer judges – all renowned experts from the environment and energy industries as well as some well-known industry consultants.

Award Entries will be accepted until 2/28/2023

All 2023 award winners will be featured in the annual Awards Book and receive recognition from E+E Leader during the July Solutions Summit.