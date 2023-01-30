Spotlight on 2022’s Project of the Year Winner: Armstrong International

Sage Smart Thermal Utility System Management Software

The state-of-the-art software calculates steam loss data as well as CO2 emissions and reports them using Armstrong’s advanced steam system efficiency methodology relating to steam traps, which has been approved by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Sage gives convenient access to vital, real-time data from multiple areas and provides a totalized summary of selected data in any of the following categories: monetary loss, fuel used, repair cost, payback period, and CO2 emissions. It is a unique product that works seamlessly as an integrated part of steam trap management programs in a multitude of industries, including food, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and light industry, hydrocarbon and chemical processing, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. In addition to maximizing steam system efficiency, reliability, and safety, Sage also provides leading-edge domestic hot water system management that includes Legionella mitigation, reduced scalding risks, hot water notifications and documentation, and ensures full compliance with ASHRAE, CDC, and World Health Organization hot water system safety guidelines.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“This is an innovative smart technology tool that definitely offers timeliness and relevance in the marketplace. . What I like about it is real-time data at discreet points in steam systems, and access to information 24 hours a day by providing regular updates, precise documentation, custom-filtered reports. The tool allows for real-time alerts and aligns with emerging corporate commitments to reaching a net-zero goal.”

“The SAGE Smart Thermal Utility System Management tool seems to be a great benefit as an add-on product for Armstrong’s other real-time monitoring products. The savings shown over a year’s time of $1.1B in steam loss and 3.7B pounds of C02 emissions savings is pretty remarkable and a goal for manufacturers in this space.”

