Spotlight on 2022’s Project of the Year Winners: Ameresco & Bank of America

Ameresco’s Comprehensive Solar PV Installation for Bank of America’s Corporate Campus in Chandler, AZ

In November 2020, Bank of America began its partnership with Ameresco – a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer – to implement a comprehensive, 3,787.2 KW-dc solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its corporate campus in Chandler, Arizona, which acts as the main office for approximately 3,400 employees. Through this partnership, Ameresco installed about 10,000 solar modules, offsetting roughly 60% of the campus’ annual electricity demand.

Upon the project’s completion in August 2021, Bank of America was able to reduce its emissions by nearly 5,000 metric tons annually, which is equivalent to the planting of 5,000 acres of forests. The collaboration with Ameresco has become one of the largest ‘behind the meter’ solar projects in the Southwest. As part of the campus’ energy-saving overhaul, Ameresco strategically installed a solar-powered ATM and solar-powered benches to allow for convenient charging of personal devices, EV charging stations, and a solar carport over the campus parking lot, providing shade for faculty and visitor vehicles. With Bank of America’s ultimate goal of reaching net zero before 2050, the newly built solar PV system helps accelerate the financial services company’s carbon reduction efforts and provides clean energy advancements for the greater community.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“The National Weather Service confirms that Arizona is ranked as the top sunniest state, therefore, the benefits derived from the installation of a solar photovoltaic system at Band of America’s corporate campus in Chandler, AZ are significant including but not limited to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually and enhances its ability to produce on-site electricity.”

“This project is providing BoA with the renewable energy they are committed to using. This is a very large project. It will have the added benefit of reducing solar gains on the parking lot and reducing heat island in the Phoenix area.”

“The unique features of this project enables the developer to produce a clean, reliable, and environmentally friendly source of energy for the end users.”

