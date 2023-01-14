Spotlight on 2022’s Project Winner: Agilent

Agilent Certified Pre-Owned Instrument Programs

Agilent is a life science company and leading provider of analytical instruments, software and services to 265,000 labs across the world. To promote sustainability of its products, Agilent’s Certified Pre-Owned Instrument program gives scientists the option to trade in their used instrument for cash or toward the purchase of a new one; or they can return decommissioned instruments to Agilent for recycling. Agilent refurbishes used systems to new instrument standards, and then resells them to customers who might not otherwise have access to high-quality instruments due to budget constraints. For systems that cannot be refurbished to Agilent’s high standards, the company reuses parts in good condition and recycles as much as possible. In 2021, Agilent bought back over 900 used instruments from customers, sold over 3,500 certified pre-owned instruments, and took back 2,000 instruments through its return program. The image below shows an Agilent pre-owned instrument before and after its refurbishment.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“This project promotes circularity: it keeps scientific instruments (chromatography, spectroscopy) out of the landfill, and extends useful life. Taps into possibilities for repair, refurbishment, resale, reuse–and, if that’s not possible, more-sustainable disposal. Agilent is facilitating program uptake by handling details of logistics for customers, and is also marketing this solution as a cost-effective option for lab upgrades.”

“The Agilent Certified Pre-Owned Instrument Program has experienced success in terms of providing environmental management and is on the way to reaching the company’s milestones. In 2021, the Agilent Certified Pre-Owned Instrument Program resulted in selling over 3,500 certified pre-owned instruments; buying back over 900 instruments through the trade-in and buyback program, keeping 3600 high-quality systems (Chromatography and Spectroscopy systems) out of land fields, and receiving another 2,000 instruments through the return program. Approximately two-thirds of the returned instruments are refurbished and resold as certified pre-owned instruments. The remaining one-third are disposed of via reuse and recycling strategies that minimize the impact on the environment. In addition, the program reuses disposable packaging. This program contributes to Agilent’s commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

The eleventh annual Environment+Energy Leader Awards will recognize excellence and innovation in products that provide companies with environmental and energy benefits, and top projects implemented by C&I organizations that have improved environmental or energy management outcomes.

Top Products & Projects of the Year will be awarded by our cadre of unbiased volunteer judges – all renowned experts from the environment and energy industries as well as some well-known industry consultants.

Award Entries will be accepted until 2/28/2023

All 2023 award winners will be featured in the annual Awards Book and receive recognition from E+E Leader during the July Solutions Summit.