Spotlight on 2022’s Project Winner: FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy manufactures and deploys low-to-zero carbon fuel cells for power generation, carbon capture, and hydrogen supply. The company’s FCE Trigeneration Platform, with renewable gas supply, will enable an onsite, industrial-scale, zero-carbon solution for the Toyota Logistics Services facility in the Port of Long Beach, California. The co-location of the hydrogen generation and hydrogen fueling at the facility is the first of its kind. The FCE Trigeneration Platform is unique in its efficient usage of gas input, which is renewable gas. The platform will help create a zero-emissions hydrogen truck and car fueling depot, along with a zero-emissions Toyota facility. An additional benefit of the project is that the platform will enable recovered water that will be used for car washing operations, furthering its environmental sustainability in an arid region.

FuelCell Energy was also awarded the coveted Judge’s Choice Award for Top Overall Project. What else did the 2022 judges have to say about this project?

“This project attacks and reportedly solves the critically important problem of hard-to-decarbonize heavy machinery and processes not likely to benefit from electrification over the next ten years by sustainably creating hydrogen at repeatable scale.”

“This Tri-Gen project is expected to generate 2.3MW of electricity and 1.2 tons of hydrogen per day to support Toyota Logistics Services operations at the port. The uniqueness of this project is that the plant will be powered by renewable biogas.”

“Ultimately, we need more hydrogen-based solutions to drive de-carbonization in our industry. Any projects like this that start pushing the envelope to use hydrogen will allow our industry to learn and grow.”

