A Sustainable Logistics Solution Reducing CO2 Emissions Along the Supply Chain

DHL Global Forwarding (DHL GFS), the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has partnered with Grundfos to implement sustainable logistics solutions leading to an overall reduction in the company’s carbon footprint. DHL is providing its GoGreen Plus solutions to the world’s largest pump manufacturer, enabling decarbonization in ocean and air freight shipments. Both companies share a commitment to sustainability and regard this partnership as an important step toward their goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Danish company Grundfos was founded in 1944 and has grown into a global force, with over 15,000 employees and 30 production facilities around the world. The company is best known for its pumps, valves, and other equipment for use in water treatment plants as well as wastewater management facilities. Grundfos’ business model emphasizes sustainability at every level of its supply chain–from designing products with reduced environmental impact to using renewable energy sources at all manufacturing facilities to reducing CO2 emissions along its supply chains through partnerships like this one with DHL GFS.

“We are deeply committed to helping our customers reach their sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions along the supply lanes. Working together with the world’s leading pump manufacturer Grundfos is a great pleasure for us, as we both share a common perspective regarding the need to achieve carbon neutrality through auditable and scalable carbon-cutting solutions. Our GoGreen Plus services helped Grundfos decarbonize their ocean and air freight routes and we look forward to continuing this strategic partnership,” says Torben Pagh, Managing Director DHL Global Forwarding Denmark.

“Grundfos produces more than 16 Mln pumps a year and ships more than 20.000 containers over the ocean every year. Grundfos always pioneered in water solutions to address the water and climate challenges in the world and improve quality of life for people. That is part of our core and DNA, says Dirk van der Heijden, Senior Director Global Logistics in Grundfos. “A testimony of that DNA is that Grundfos is the first company in the water solution sector to receive the full validation from SBTI of our net-zero emission target by 2050. The use of alternative biofuels from DHL Global Forwarding as one of our global ocean partners allows us to decarbonize our Ocean transport port to port. At the same time together we stimulate the freight industry to invest in a sustainable future. An industry which is critical for our company Grundfos.”

GoGreen Plus Emissions Reduction Service

DHL Global Forwarding has focused on reducing Grundfos’ carbon emissions in ocean freight transportation for both less-than-container-load (LCL) and full-container-load shipments (FCL) via this program. Last year, both companies launched a pilot project aimed at reducing carbon emissions in air freight shipments (AFR). By accessing DHL Global Forwarding’s AFR GoGreen Plus service, Grundfos was able to cut emissions in air transportation by using Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).